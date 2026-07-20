Cubs Fan Smacks Man Upside The Head For Sitting During National Anthem

Stand For the Anthem ... Or Else!!!

A Chicago Cubs fan is going viral after he smacked a younger spectator upside the head for not standing during the national anthem ... but not everyone thinks this is patriotic.

Check out the video ... an older gentleman in a Cubs uniform barks at a younger fan in front of him to get off his butt for the Star-Spangled Banner at Wrigley Field ... and when the guy keeps sitting, the Cubs fan reaches back and slaps the back of his head.

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Other folks in the stands turn around to see the fuss, and at least one man who saw it all go down raises an issue.

The head smack did the trick ... the guy on the receiving end stands up as the national anthem plays before Sunday's game between the Cubs and visiting Minnesota Twins.

And of course, as with anything anthem-related ... the video started a debate online ... with some cheering the older dude's reaction -- and others condemning the slap.

On the diamond, the Cubs offense smacked around the Twins pitching staff ... winning the game, 10-1.