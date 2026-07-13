Bryce Harper Rips FanDuel Amid Gambling Promotion Controversy

Had No Right Using Cameo For Promo!!!

Bryce Harper is providing some context behind his personal video for an alleged gambling addict ... claiming he had no idea it would be used for a FanDuel promotion.

The Phillies superstar raised eyebrows when a Philadelphia Inquirer article exposed the 2024 clip made for Terry Thompson ... a man who reportedly gambled $18.5 Million with FanDuel since 2020 and lost about $2 Million on bets.

Per MLB, players can appear in gambling ads, but are prohibited from encouraging wagers on baseball.

Harper is now speaking out ... saying the clip was the result of a Cameo request -- and FanDuel used it improperly.

"I joined Cameo to engage with fans through paid personalized videos. What happened here went beyond anything I knew about or approved," Harper said in his statement on Instagram.

Harper claims that in November 2024 "someone identifying themselves only as 'Bryttanni'" made an order through the personal video category and NOT via the business option -- and he did not know it would then be used for commercial purposes.

"The request included a short script. I read it in good faith. FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion," he continued. "I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it."

Harper claimed if he had known what he does now, he would have never fulfilled the request.

"Contrary to the Inquirer's suggestion, I did not know the Cameo video would be used for a FanDuel VIP promotion, and I have no affiliation with FanDuel whatsoever."