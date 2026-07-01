Malik Beasley Pleads Not Guilty In NBA Gambling Case

NBA player Malik Beasley entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment in his gambling case on Wednesday ... and his attorney made it clear they're going to fight to clear his name.

The former Detroit Pistons guard went before a judge in a New York courtroom ... where he was officially informed of his charges -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Beasley wore a blue suit for the occasion ... and appeared to be in good spirits, all things considered.

The 29-year-old was released on $100k bond.

Beasley, ex-NBA player Ed Davis, and others are accused of working together to place bets on his performances when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season.

NBA’s Malik Beasley and his attorney, Jason Goldman, outside court following Beasley’s federal arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. After the hearing, Goldman said Beasley “looks… pic.twitter.com/OCT9FAJ1Am @conlin_lauren

Officials claim Beasley would notify Davis of how he would perform prior to games ... and the group would place substantial wagers based on that information.

As Beasley and his legal team left the courthouse, Jason Goldman claimed there's much more to the story.