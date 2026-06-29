NBA's Malik Beasley Indicted On Gambling Charges

NBA player Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal gambling charges in connection to a sports betting scheme, his attorney announced Monday.

The 29-year-old is currently working with the government to voluntarily surrender, according to Shams Charania ... who also reported the matter is related to point shaving and prop bets.

The NBA launched an investigation into Beasley after a sportsbook detected unusual betting interest on his stats in January 2024 ... and his lawyer, Steve Haney, said the hooper was fully cooperating with the probe.

Just 10 months ago, Haney said his client was no longer a target in a federal gambling investigation ... but it turns out that wasn't the case.

According to The Athletic, Beasley and former NBA player Ed Davis have both been indicted after working together to manipulate Beasley's performance four different times during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Prosecutors claim Beasley worked with Davis to get out of millions of dollars in gambling debt ... and used the betting scheme to get Beasley out of a loan Davis had given him.

Beasley and Davis are facing charges of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.