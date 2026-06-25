Terrion Arnold Appears In Court Wearing Anti-Suicide Smock, Held Without Bond

Play video content Video: Terrion Arnold Held Without Bond After Court Appearance in Anti-Suicide Smock Fox 2 Detroit

Terrion Arnold is spending the weekend in jail -- and potentially a whole lot longer -- the Lions cornerback just made his first court appearance, and the judge ordered the 23-year-old to be held without bond.

Arnold, wearing a green anti-suicide vest, stood before a Hillsborough County (FL) judge Thursday afternoon, where he's facing eight felony charges -- four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery -- going back to an alleged February 4th incident in Tampa.

Authorities say the former Alabama star coordinated and directed the robbery of three men at an Airbnb.

The judge ruled Terrion be held without bail until at least Monday ... when he'll again appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing.

Arnold's legal team will argue he deserves bond, while State prosecutors will ask for the opposite ... hoping to keep the former first-round draft pick locked up throughout trial.

Terrion wants out of jail, but he's also looking forward to his day in court, according to his reps, who say he did nothing wrong.

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence," Denise White told TMZ Sports Wednesday night shortly after her client voluntarily turned himself in.

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

White continued, vowing to fight the charges.

"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."