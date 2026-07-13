Conor McGregor To Undergo Surgery After UFC 329 Injury, Vows To Avoid Sin

Conor McGregor is adamant he's not falling back on his old ways after UFC 329 didn't go as planned ... reaffirming his faith in the Man Upstairs and detailing his next steps in a heartfelt post.

Notorious spoke out on Monday following his devastating knee injury and loss to Max Holloway ... saying despite how his comeback played out, he will remain sin-free in Sin City.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it," McGregor said on Instagram.

"I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!"

McGregor -- who has been vocal about his spiritual journey after undergoing treatment in Mexico -- insisted he was a changed man leading up to the Holloway fight ... and said the circumstances allow him to strengthen his and his family's relationship with God.

The takeaway message -- it was not for show ... he's walking the walk.

So, what's next?? McGregor said he will need surgery and recovery before getting back to training ... and then it's time for the final bout of his UFC contract.

"I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You God 🙏"