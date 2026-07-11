Rolly Romero Says He Hasn't Had Sex In A Year Ahead Of Teofimo Lopez Fight

Play video content Video: Rolly Romero Reveals Year-Long Sex Drought Before Teofimo Lopez Bout TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor ain't the only one buyin' Mick's "women weaken legs" motto ... 'cause boxing star Rolly Romero says he too has sworn off gettin' busy in the bedroom!

"I haven't had sex since June 4, 2025. Over a year. I gave up sex til marriage. My body reserved for my wife, that the Lord Jesus will deliver to me. I gave it up completely til marriage," RR told us at an event in Los Angeles this week.

Of course, McGregor shocked fans this week when he said he not only hasn't knocked boots, but he's sworn off any sexual touching completely in preparation for his fight against Max Holloway.

Romero's motivation isn't for performance ... instead, it's religious.

While he waits for his wife to come into his life, Rolly is preparing for a big fight with fellow star Teofimo Lopez on August 22 in Las Vegas.

Lopez isn't as strict when it comes to the bedroom.

"I partake. And then I'll probably hold off for the last two weeks," Lopez told us.

It's whatever it takes to win for both fighters, 'cause the stakes are enormous.

Romero is defending his title for the first time after shocking Ryan Garcia last year in what was a huge upset win.

Lopez is coming off a rare loss to Shakur Stevenson ... and is looking to get back on track in a major way, leaving T-Mobile Arena with a shiny new belt around his waist.

Despite all that's on the line, Teo and Rolly know how to have fun ... and that's why they've been the source of some epic trash talk.