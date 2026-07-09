Play video content Video: Conor McGregor Abstaining From Sex Before UFC Comeback Fight UFC

Conor McGregor is itching to get busy Saturday night -- not just in the Octagon, but after his fight with Max Holloway too.

Mystic Mac spoke with the media ahead of his big UFC comeback five years in the making ... and revealed his new approach to this fight camp -- no sex.

McGregor was initially asked to address critics who might say he no longer has the same motivation he had earlier in his career ... and he shot it down with a passionate response.

"If I didn't have the fire or the hunger, yet I'm up against one of the most active bodies in the fight game in Max Holloway, I just think it's silly to say this," the former champ-champ said Wednesday night.

"The challenge is colossal. It is a colossal challenge ahead of me that I am entering with supreme confidence. It's magnificent. The fire is in my belly roaring and it's about to be released on Saturday night."

"I've practiced abstaining also in this camp," he added. "It's the first time I've ever done it, from any type of physical touch if you will, and that's been intense. And I'm excited to see what it brings Saturday night."

"I'm going to have a good night Saturday all across the board."

On a much more serious note, McGregor was asked about being back in the spotlight after he was found liable for sexual assault in a civil suit ... and he used it as an opportunity to maintain his innocence -- while pointing out no criminal charges were brought against him.

Play video content Video: Conor McGregor Maintains His Claim He is Innocent UFC

"It stings deep. I continue to fight. I know the truth and I know that lying lips are an abomination to the Lord. And I know that anything done in darkness will soon come to light. And I trust in God that it's coming. You best believe it's coming, and I look very, very forward to the day."