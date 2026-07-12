Conor McGregor Defeated by Max Holloway After Suffering Leg Injury During UFC Fight

Well, that was fast. Conor McGregor's much anticipated comeback lasted about one minute after a leg injury stopped the fight.

The former UFC featherweight champ went toe-to-toe with Max Holloway after a five-year hiatus at the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Right from the get-go, Conor was having major issues, jumping into the air to give a roundhouse kick, but he fell to the floor. He popped back up and tried the kick again, but only got the same results.

Conor fell to the canvas for a third time after he threw a punch at Holloway. When he got to his feet, Conor grabbed his right leg in pain, and the referee promptly called the fight at 1:09 of the opening round.

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi called Conor's latest injury a "right internal knee injury." Holloway was issued a technical knockout victory.