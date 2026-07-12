Conor McGregor Defeated by Max Holloway After Suffering Leg Injury During UFC Fight
Conor McGregor Suffers Leg Injury During UFC Fight ... Loses In Techincal Knockout
Well, that was fast. Conor McGregor's much anticipated comeback lasted about one minute after a leg injury stopped the fight.
The former UFC featherweight champ went toe-to-toe with Max Holloway after a five-year hiatus at the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
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Right from the get-go, Conor was having major issues, jumping into the air to give a roundhouse kick, but he fell to the floor. He popped back up and tried the kick again, but only got the same results.
Conor fell to the canvas for a third time after he threw a punch at Holloway. When he got to his feet, Conor grabbed his right leg in pain, and the referee promptly called the fight at 1:09 of the opening round.
UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi called Conor's latest injury a "right internal knee injury." Holloway was issued a technical knockout victory.
This was Conor's first battle in the octagon in five years after he suffered a fractured left leg during a 2021 UFC fight.