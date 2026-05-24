Bella Hadid Brings the Heat During Sexy Saint-Tropez Yacht Day

Bella Hadid is still soaking up every second of vacation ... this time, turning the waters of Saint-Tropez into her own personal playground.

The supermodel was spotted aboard a luxury yacht on the French Riviera Saturday, rocking a fiery orange and red swimsuit while bouncing between relaxation and full-on adrenaline mode.

Bella kept the energy high when she hopped on a jet ski with a friend, the two laughing as they sped across the water in matching black life vests while cruising through the crystal clear Mediterranean.

She later turned the yacht into her own water park, flying down a giant inflatable slide attached to the side of the boat before splashing into the sea with a huge smile on her face.

When she wasn't making waves, Bella slowed things down in true supermodel fashion -- lounging on a plush white daybed while enjoying what appeared to be ice cream and a cold drink. She topped off the yacht day look with slicked back hair, gold earrings, and sporty black sunglasses.