Blac Chyna Claims Ex-BF Twin Hector Won't Stop Calling, Says She's 'Extremely Frightened'

Blac Chyna claims her ex-boyfriend, Twin Hector, has been calling her nonstop ... she says he sounds possessive and refuses to accept their relationship is over despite their ongoing legal battle ... and now she says she's "extremely frightened."

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna details the alleged calls ... claiming Twin Hector called her repeatedly on April 28, 2026, throughout the afternoon and evening.

Chyna said she answered one of the calls and he spoke for 10 minutes while she remained silent. She claims he eventually told her, "So you can run as long as you want, but you're never gonna be able to hide from me."

BC says he warned her, "You better not hang up this phone," and said he would keep calling, insisting he had the right to contact her even if she didn't want him to.

She claims he sounded "fixated, possessive and unwilling to accept that our relationship ended" and says she is "extremely frightened" that he will locate her and harm her or someone in her family.

Chyna said on June 16, Twin sent her a message asking what city she was in, which she said scared her.

She said Twin's lies about her caused harm to her career ... and she wants her lawsuit against him to move forward and is opposing his efforts to have it tossed out.

The legal drama started when Twin sued Chyna for alleged assault and battery.