Blac Chyna Sues Ex-Boyfriend for $20 Million Over Alleged Assault

You Beat Me Up During Our Relationship ...

Blac Chyna's firing back at her ex-boyfriend, Twin Hector -- who is suing her for allegedly assaulting him multiple times during their relationship -- claiming he beat her up all the time too.

The rapper filed a cross-complaint last week against Twin Hector in response to his 2024 lawsuit ... claiming she only hit him during one alleged incident where Hector's eye swelled up to protect herself after she says he struck her in both the lower and upper body.

Chyna's lawyers say any contact he sustained during the incident was "a direct, necessary, and proportionate act of self-defense performed solely to prevent further injury to herself."

Blac Chyna is also suing Twin Hector for allegedly violating an NDA by referencing her multiple times in songs he's released in recent years.

She says he mentions a woman who wears a size 39 shoe in one song -- which is exactly her size. She says he told her in a text message he could be talking about anyone with the line.

Chyna wants at least $20 million for the NDA.

Kirk Edward Schenck, Twin Hector's lawyer, tells TMZ, “In our opinion, [Chyna's] Cross-Complaint is a frivolous pleading filed with the sole purpose of deflecting attention from her violence toward Twin Hector.”