Dakota Mortensen Feared to Report Alleged Assault by Taylor Frankie Paul

Dakota Mortensen was hesitant to report the February 2026 altercation with baby momma Taylor Frankie Paul to cops, due to her high public profile ... according to police documents obtained by TMZ.

In the narrative from the Draper Police Department about the recent incident, cops state an unknown caller reported that a friend was the victim of a domestic violence at the hands of an ex-girlfriend at her residence ... later describing two incidents of physical assault involving grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking.

The report further states the victim was "apprehensive" to report on the incident, due to his alleged abuser's high public profile -- and mentions photos of the scratches on the victim's neck were obtained and uploaded to the case file in order to be investigated.

We broke the story ... 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' halted filming due to this alleged February altercation between Dakota and Taylor. There has been no word on whether cameras will pick back up with or without the show's controversial couple.

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We obtained video footage from a 2023 incident where Taylor was seen chucking metal barstools at Dakota, while her young daughter was laying on the sofa nearby. Taylor was set to be "The Bachelorette," but ABC yanked the season from airing after seeing the worrisome footage.