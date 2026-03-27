Taylor Frankie Paul's Mom Told Cops No Injuries on Granddaughter the Night of 2023 Incident

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Taylor Frankie Paul's mother Liann got a late-night call from cops hours after the 2023 fight that led to Taylor's domestic violence arrest ... and she was asked about any injuries to her granddaughter from the incident.

In police body cam footage, obtained by TMZ, you can hear an officer with the Herriman City Police Department reach out to Liann around 3 AM to urgently check on her 5-year-old grandchild ... after reviewing cellphone footage from the scene.

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According to the officer, that video appeared to show the young girl being hit by a metal stool during the altercation between Taylor and her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen ... raising fears of a possible head injury or concussion that may not have been immediately obvious.

In the video, you hear Liann tell cops Taylor's daughter seemed fine earlier and was now asleep ... but the officer stressed that injuries in kids don’t always show up right away and insisted she check specifically for scratches or other injuries.

The cop is heard saying they hadn’t realized Taylor's daughter may have been caught in the crossfire of one of the metal stools she chucked at Dakota ... or they would’ve called paramedics on the spot.

Play video content TMZ.com

Liann again says there were no apparent injuries on the young girl, but the cop advised her to keep an eye on the child for any signs that pop up.

In the police report, however, it says the girl was hit and later had a "goose egg on her head."