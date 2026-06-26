Bella Hadid In Tears Over Physical and Mental Toll From Lyme Disease Flare-Up

Bella Hadid is opening up about the harsh reality of living with Lyme disease ... revealing she's in the middle of a brutal flare-up that's left her physically drained and emotionally exhausted.

The model shared a series of IG Stories Thursday, including a tearful selfie, revealing she slept for 11 hours, kept dozing off throughout the day, and said none of her usual treatment protocols were helping.

Bella said things got so bad, she was out of breath just walking to the kitchen -- but she celebrated the little victories, including managing to take a shower without fainting.

The posts came shortly after she shared a longer message about how difficult it is to explain her symptoms to people. Despite doing everything she can to manage the illness, Bella said she's often forced to cancel plans because of the intense pain.

She later reassured fans her emotional posts were simply the result of everything spilling over at once, thanking them for the outpouring of love and support.