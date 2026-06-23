Gigi and Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Hadid Is Engaged

Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom is getting married again ... 'cause TMZ has learned Yolanda Hadid is engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kendrick proposed earlier this week, and Yolanda accepted.

Randy is the founder and CEO of Xebec, a national industrial logistics real estate platform, and also serves as CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture, LLC. He's known for redeveloping large industrial properties into advanced manufacturing campuses.

The engagement comes after Yolanda quietly ended her engagement to construction executive Joey Jingoli in January 2025. The pair had been together since 2019 and spent much of their relationship living on a ranch in Texas.

Before that, Yolanda was married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000. The former couple shares three children together ... Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

Yolanda later married music producer David Foster in 2011. Their relationship was featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" before they divorced in 2017.

It's unclear how long Yolanda and Randy have been dating and how the relationship began.