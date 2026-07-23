Huda Mustafa Unbothered After Louis Russell Split, No Interest in Dating Shows

Play video content Video: Huda Mustafa Unbothered After Louis Russell Split, Says No to Dating Shows

Huda Mustafa isn't sailing back to "Love Island" ... and it sure sounds like the ship has sailed on Louis Russell, too.

We got Huda, who was on Love Island Season 7, on Wednesday and she told us says she's happy, focused, and absolutely not interested in jumping back into the reality TV dating pool ... before delivering a brutally funny status report on her love life.

Spoiler alert ... things are apparently "drier than the Sahara."

Huda says she hasn’t watched the new season of "Love Island," but wishes the latest cast of Islanders well as they adjust to life outside the villa.

As for her own next chapter ... she's pouring her energy into music and several projects currently in the works -- including a perfume line and, possibly, a reality or streaming venture of her own.

Just don’t expect another dating show.

As we reported ... Huda and Louis announced their breakup in May ... saying they mutually decided to part ways "for the time being" after reflecting on what was best for them. They said they remained friends and still had plenty of love and respect for each other.

Their split followed months of public drama surrounding Louis' custody battle with ex Nicole Olivera. Louis claimed in court docs Nicole cut off access to their son and gave him an ultimatum -- leave Huda or risk not seeing the child.