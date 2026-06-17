Huda Mustafa Spotted For First Time Since Video Showed Her Sneaking Into Ex's Baby Mama's Home

Play video content Video: Huda Mustafa Seen Out For First Time Since Garage Surveillance Video Released TMZ.com

"Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa was spotted out for the first time since surveillance video -- obtained by TMZ -- showed the reality star sneaking into her ex-boyfriend's baby mom's garage.

Huda was photographed last week inside the lobby of the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she appeared to be focusing on business rather than the growing online chatter.

Folks who were there tell us Huda spent time speaking with members of her team, holding what looked to be a serious discussion. Huda appeared calm and composed as she met with her group.

The sighting comes as social media continues to dissect the recently released surveillance footage TMZ obtained, which shows Huda sneaking into the apartment complex where her ex's baby mama lives.

As we previously reported ... Huda's ex-BF Louis Russell's baby mama Nicole Olivera alleged in court that the 'Love Island' star tried to break into her L.A. home after sneaking into her apartment complex on February 21, 2026.

It's unclear whether the meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel was connected to the ongoing attention surrounding the footage. Huda recently told us she is currently releasing new music and focused on that part of her career.