A Connecticut man savagely beat his father to death with a baseball bat outside their home before the suspect was fatally shot by police .... and it was all captured on chilling video.

Connecticut's Office of the Inspector General released the shocking body cam footage this week ... and it begins with a police officer racing to the Meriden residence on July 19 ... encountering a harrowing scene.

When he pulls up in his squad car, the cop jumps out with his sidearm drawn and approaches 38-year-old Robert Jenkins III, who is armed with a bat. Jenkins is standing over his father, 69-year-old Robert Jenkins Jr., who is lying helpless and motionless on the ground.

Play video content Video: Connecticut Man Beats Father To Death With Baseball Bat, Body Cam Video Shows Office of Connecticut Inspector General

In the video, Jenkins is seen pulverizing his father as the officer repeatedly screams to put the weapon down. Jenkins ignores the officer and continues bashing his father in the head.

The officer unloads nearly 20 shots at Jenkins, hitting him several times in the torso. At first, the bullets don't seem to faze Jenkins, who continues his brutal assault, and then he falls to the ground.

Jenkins was rushed to a local hospital, where he died. His father was pronounced dead at the scene.