Joe Rogan Says He Interviewed Man Who Allegedly Cut Someone's Head Off

Play video content Video: Joe Rogan Recalls One Of His Most Gruesome Podcast Guest Yet The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has made a stunning -- and gruesome -- revelation, saying he once interviewed a guy who later chopped off somebody's head!

The popular podcaster revealed the shocking tidbit while chatting with physician Zach Bush during Wednesday's episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience."

Joe kicked things off by stating, "We had a guy in this studio that cut a guy’s head off after the podcast."

Rogan added that the guy had a beef with the victim before killing him, decapitating him and putting his body in a suitcase.

Joe said the alleged killer then put on a wig and tried to escape through a hallway but was captured on surveillance video.

Joe was referring to Sheldon Johnson, a criminal justice activist who appeared on Rogan's podcast in 2024 to talk about his rehabilitation after getting out of prison for committing a bunch of robberies.

One month after the podcast, Johnson allegedly shot to death Colin Small and sawed off his head, placing it inside a freezer at Small's apartment in The Bronx, NYC.

Neighbors called police after seeing someone coming and going from the apartment with cleaning products.

Cops found Small's body parts -- his arms, legs and head -- inside the apartment and then reviewed the building's video surveillance, which allegedly caught Johnson in the act.