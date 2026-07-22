Driver Fleeing Cops Dives Off Bridge In Failed Getaway Attempt in Missouri

Play video content Video: Missouri Police Chase Ends With Driver Diving Off Bridge Stone County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A Missouri man jumped ship during a police chase ... exiting his moving car and diving off a bridge into the lake below ... and it's all on video.

Gavin Thor Lundgren -- a 26-year-old man from Kimberling City -- was arrested Saturday after police say he refused to comply with a routine traffic stop and led them on a wild pursuit that saw him dart across a two-lane bridge and dive into Table Rock Lake.

Dashcam footage shows the driver getting out of his car and swan-diving.

His form would probably get him a 10 at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in a couple years ... but, in this case, all it got him was a few extra minutes of freedom -- cops arrested the dude not long after this.

Lundgren was booked into jail on charges of resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, third-degree assault, and interfering with an arrest, NBC News reports. KYTV -- a local outlet based in Springfield -- reports Lundgren allegedly headbutted a pair of cops.