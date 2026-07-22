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Driver Fleeing Cops Dives Off Bridge In Failed Getaway Attempt in Missouri

Police Pursuit In Missouri Driver Hops Out of Moving Car, Dives Off Bridge

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ESCAPE ROUTE
Video: Missouri Police Chase Ends With Driver Diving Off Bridge
Stone County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A Missouri man jumped ship during a police chase ... exiting his moving car and diving off a bridge into the lake below ... and it's all on video.

Gavin Thor Lundgren -- a 26-year-old man from Kimberling City -- was arrested Saturday after police say he refused to comply with a routine traffic stop and led them on a wild pursuit that saw him dart across a two-lane bridge and dive into Table Rock Lake.

Gavin Thor Lundgren mug shot 1
Stone County Jail

Dashcam footage shows the driver getting out of his car and swan-diving.

His form would probably get him a 10 at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in a couple years ... but, in this case, all it got him was a few extra minutes of freedom -- cops arrested the dude not long after this.

Lundgren was booked into jail on charges of resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, third-degree assault, and interfering with an arrest, NBC News reports. KYTV -- a local outlet based in Springfield -- reports Lundgren allegedly headbutted a pair of cops.

Even though he cleared one hurdle on the jump, it looks like the legal system is gonna put a whole lot more in front of him.

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