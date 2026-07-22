Kim Delaney's Husband Arrested for Allegedly Being Drunk After Flight Incident

Busted for Being Drunk in Public After Flight Drama

Kim Delaney's husband, James Morgan, was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly getting into it with the former "NYPD Blue" star and a flight attendant during a recent trip ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Morgan was arrested and booked Monday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. We're told he and Delaney flew into L.A. from Detroit on Delta flight, and the couple allegedly got into an argument during the flight.

We're told Morgan was also involved in a separate incident with a flight attendant. It's unclear what sparked either confrontation.

A Delta spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first."

The airline says there was no operational impact to the flight and confirmed law enforcement responded after the plane arrived in Los Angeles.