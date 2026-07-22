Zohran Mamdani Wants Federal Government To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

Play video content Video: Zohran Mamdani Says Federal Government Should Arrest Netanyahu

Zohran Mamdani clearly hates Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu ... because he's demanding the federal government arrest the Israeli prime minister if Bibi so much as steps foot in the Big Apple!!!

The New York City mayor has been on a tear lately when it comes to Bibi ... telling the New York Times he was exploring ways to arrest Bibi on the local side. But that idea appears to have gone south after talking with his law department and learning he had no legal authority to arrest a foreign government leader.

You may recall ... In 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, charging him with war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the never-ending conflict in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Mamdani upped the ante in a video statement, labeling Bibi a "war criminal" and "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people."

The Israelis have been at war with the Palestinians for decades in Gaza.

Mamdani also insisted the federal government execute the ICC's warrant and arrest Netanyahu, who the mayor says "is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large."

As you know, Bibi is supposed to participate in the 79th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in September.