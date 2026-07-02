Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Getting Pass from NYC Mayor's Office on AC Temp

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't exempt from Mayor Zohran Mamdani's 78-degree suggestion ... though they'll have to "Shake It Off" anyway ... because MSG has an unconventional temperature system.

Here's the deal ... a city official tells TMZ the mayor's recommendation of setting the AC at 78 was a suggestion for all five boroughs of New York -- including Manhattan, where MSG sits.

In other words, MSG isn't exempt from the mayor's suggestion made on social media to all New Yorkers this morning ... though, again, it's just a suggestion -- not an edict from above.

For those thinking it might be a sweaty wedding day for Taylor, Travis, and their guests, worry not ... MSG can't be set the same way your house is.

Sources familiar with the MSG air-conditioning system tell TMZ ... there's no thermostat in the world's most famous arena -- so, even if organizers wanted to adhere to Mamdani's suggestion, they can't do it.

The building is automatically climate-controlled ... the system determines what temp the inside of the building should be based on the outside of the building -- and we have a feeling that sophisticated system isn't choosing 78 as the optimal temp.

While Mayor Mamdani might be worried about a power outage, event organizers aren't ... because there are tons of generators to keep the party rocking until 2 AM -- as it's reportedly supposed to.

A rep for the mayor tells TMZ ... "The mayor is taking every action available to save lives during this extreme heat emergency, including following guidance from the Trump Administration's U.S. Department of Energy, as well as recommendations from our utility partners that have been implemented under previous Mayors, including Adams, De Blasio, Bloomberg, and Giuliani. From Texas to South Carolina to right here in New York, similar measures have been taken to protect the energy grid and keep the AC flowing -- this is not new."

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together TMZ.com

It's almost time for the big day ... food has been delivered, plans are in the hands of the NYPD, a freaking castle is being built the venue -- and it sounds like attendees are gonna stay nice and cool while average New Yorkers find creative ways to beat the heat.