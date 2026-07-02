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NFL Star George Kittle Travels With Blue Suit On His Way To Taylor Swift Wedding

NFL Star George Kittle MY BLUE SUIT AND I ARE READY FOR TAYLOR'S WEDDING!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Geroge Kittle and wife at Nashville airport tmz 2
TMZ.com

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is on his way to the monumental Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding ... and it looks like he's got his blue suit in tow!!!

TMZ obtained a photo of George in the Nashville airport Wednesday night ... he's sitting with his wife Claire at a bar, and he's got a suit in a bag hanging off the back of his chair.

George and Claire revealed last week they scored a wedding invite, with George telling Entertainment Tonight the only thing he knew about his NFL buddy's top-secret wedding was that he was wearing a blue suit.

Well, it looks like George is a big fan of blue -- even though his NFL team is red and gold -- because he's also rocking a royal blue shirt at the airport.

george kittle claire kittle sub getty swipe

It'll be interesting to see what shade of blue George's suit is ... and if it's anything like the blue suit he wore last year to the NFL Honors award show ... but at least we know he didn't forget it at home!!!

george kittle insta 1

George and Claire ran into some travel delays, as she posted about the ordeal on Instagram Wednesday ... and it seems they passed the time at the airport bar -- guess George is a real blues traveler.

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