NFL Star George Kittle Travels With Blue Suit On His Way To Taylor Swift Wedding

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is on his way to the monumental Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding ... and it looks like he's got his blue suit in tow!!!

TMZ obtained a photo of George in the Nashville airport Wednesday night ... he's sitting with his wife Claire at a bar, and he's got a suit in a bag hanging off the back of his chair.

If there's one thing George Kittle knows about his Tight End University co-founder Travis Kelce, it's that he's loyal — and if there's one thing he doesn't know, it's where Travis and Taylor Swift are getting married. pic.twitter.com/WXNgVqsPBd @etnow

George and Claire revealed last week they scored a wedding invite, with George telling Entertainment Tonight the only thing he knew about his NFL buddy's top-secret wedding was that he was wearing a blue suit.

Well, it looks like George is a big fan of blue -- even though his NFL team is red and gold -- because he's also rocking a royal blue shirt at the airport.

It'll be interesting to see what shade of blue George's suit is ... and if it's anything like the blue suit he wore last year to the NFL Honors award show ... but at least we know he didn't forget it at home!!!