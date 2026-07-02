Play video content Video: Stars Celebrate at Michael Rubin's Annual Hamptons White Party TMZ.com

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ain't the only party in town -- Michael Rubin held his annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons Wednesday night ... and the turnout was star-studded.

Check out TMZ's clips -- you can see the who's who in Hollywood flooded into Rubin's ultra-luxe $50 million oceanfront estate in the ritzy area of New York. Our cameras caught Jake Paul, Teyana Taylor, Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Shaboozey and more familiar faces enjoying the evening.

Rubin's iconic shindig seemingly went down without missing a beat ... after he told People he did NOT move the date from Independence Day to July 1 due to Taylor and Travis' wedding this weekend.

He told the outlet he was aware of their wedding date but raved, "People come to the White Party no matter when we do it ... The White Party is going to be spectacular."

But, he didn't seem 100% confident in his answer, as he admitted "we didn't want to have people have to choose" between his party and the "I do's" between TS and TK.

Regardless, it appears everyone did have a spectacular time as he anticipated -- including Alex Rodriguez, who was seen locking lips with a mystery woman!