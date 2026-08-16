Noah Kahan Brings Chappell Roan Onstage at Sold-Out Rose Bowl Show

Play video content Video: Noah Kahan Surprises Sold-Out Rose Bowl Crowd With Chappell Roan Onstage TMZ.com

Noah Kahan turned his sold-out Rose Bowl show into an even bigger spectacle Saturday night ... bringing out Chappell Roan for a surprise performance.

The pop stars teamed up to perform Roan's song "California," and the massive Los Angeles crowd a went wild.

Check out the clip ... before the performance, Roan took a moment to shout out Kahan, saying the singer has always stuck up for her.

As you know ... CR had a run in with the paps in March where she turned her camera back on them after being fed up and saying she felt "disregarded as a human" -- after the moment polarized fans Noah took up for her, saying that the photogs should just leave her alone.

The collaboration was a fitting one, with the two artists sharing a mutual respect that was on full display as they took the stage together. Kahan also gave the crowd another reason to celebrate, telling fans at one point that the concert was the largest show in Rose Bowl history.

With the legendary venue packed for the sold-out performance, Kahan had plenty to celebrate ... and bringing out one of music's biggest rising stars made the night even more memorable.

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