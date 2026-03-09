Chappell Roan Turns Camera on Paparazzi Hounding Her on the Street, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Singer Chappell Roan has absolutely had enough of the paparazzi … turning the camera on her pursuers as she went out to dinner Sunday night, with a crowd of photogs trailing her in Paris, France.

In a video taken on the sidewalk, the pop sensation whipped out her phone and narrated her situation … she'd just gotten out of a van when she was swarmed by a shouting crowd of photographers and autograph hounds.

Chappell spins slowly, talking to her phone as she records the surrounding chaos … "I'm being disregarded as a human … this is what it's like. I'm just trying to go to dinner and I've asked these people several times to get away from me."

One guy leans in, saying "Hii," and then asks Chappell for an autograph, completely missing her point in the midst of her pleas.

Chappell continues to record the unwanted entourage on camera … noting her boundaries are explicitly being disregarded. Watch the full clip … she's quite specific in her request to her aggressive followers.