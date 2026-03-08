Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle at Paparazzi After Dinner With Hailey Bieber

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Bieber was clearly not in the mood for a photo op Friday night.

The singer was photographed leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood with wife Hailey Bieber after a late-night dinner ... but things got tense the second they hit the garage to leave.

As the couple exited the celeb hotspot and made their way downstairs, paparazzi were already waiting by their car. Video shows Justin appearing visibly annoyed as he climbed into a waiting black vehicle.

After getting inside the SUV, Justin tossed his Fiji water bottle out toward the photographers before shutting himself in the car. The bottle didn't hit anyone and landed on the ground, but the message seemed pretty clear ... he wasn't thrilled about the ambush.

Hailey, meanwhile, kept her cool. She didn't react to the chaos, calmly getting into the car as the pair prepared to leave.