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Taylor Swift Potential Bachelorette Party: Alleged Sighting of Star in SUV at RI Home

Taylor Swift Black SUV Pulls out of R.I. Home... Witness Claims Star Was Inside Amid Potential Bach Bash

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A SWIFT GETAWAY
Video: SUV Sighting Fuels Taylor Swift Bachelorette Weekend Rumors
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There's movement at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home Saturday ... as sources say she's celebrating her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce with her closest gal pals at the iconic mansion.

Check it out -- a black SUV with tinted windows rolled out of her gated driveway just before 11 AM EST this morning ... and an eyewitness says it was Taylor herself.

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But, we have not independently confirmed if it was the Grammy winner or a member of her posse.

We also saw some movement on her balcony a bit later -- unsure if our photo shows one of her besties or a security guard.

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As we told you, there was some action outside the stunning mansion in Rhode Island's affluent Watch Hill neighbhorhood Wednesday night -- we saw her longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson, on the balcony with a small child. A TikToker also recorded 4 women on a rooftop balcony ... 3 of whom were cloaked in black robes, and the 4th -- a blonde woman -- wearing white.

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ACTION AT THE CRIB
Video: Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Buzzing with Pre-Wedding Activity
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Our sources say she's celebrating her upcoming wedding to Trav this weekend with her closest friends.

We're also aware of nuptials going down at the ritzy Ocean House just down the street from Taylor Saturday -- and reported there's a large tent set up at the property.

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It's looking less likely there will be any "I dos" between TS and TK this weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs star was seen having the time of his life at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert Friday night with some buddies in tow.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Unclear if Travis is currently enjoying his own bachelor weekend ... but we do know he and Taylor are getting hitched soon -- inviting 1,000 of their closest family and friends to celebrate their nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3rd.

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One thing is for sure -- we can't shake off the excitment for these two lovers!

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