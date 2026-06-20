Blake Lively Steps Out Alone in New York Amid Taylor Swift's Bachelorette Buzz

Blake Lively's staying solo this weekend ... hanging out alone while Taylor Swift's surrounded by friends at her Rhode Island home.

Photogs spotted the "Gossip Girl" star walking around Pound Ridge, New York solo -- no friend with whom to gossip -- Friday ... keeping it casual in a white floral long-sleeve as she pushed a shopping cart.

Blake didn't seem too distressed ... though fans are wondering how she's really feeling about not partaking in the festivities at T-Swift's home.

As you know ... a ton of Taylor's friends have packed into her Rhode Island mansion this week for an event. It's all ladies and, with her wedding right around the corner, many believe this may be the bachelorette party.

At this time 2 years ago, Blake would've been a shoo-in at the event ... she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were really close to Taylor and Travis Kelce -- however, Taylor and Blake had a falling out shortly after BL filed her now infamous lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In the course of the legal back and forth, texts Blake allegedly sent to Justin came out which mentioned Taylor as one of her "dragons" in a "Game of Thrones" reference.

The two seemingly patched things up in a subsequent text convo ... but, given Blake's not hanging with her pal at what looks like a milestone event, it appears they're not as tight as they used to be.

Worth noting ... we haven't gotten word on whether Blake and Ryan will be at Taylor and Travis' Madison Square Garden wedding celebration in early July -- but, with a nearly 1,200-person guest list, it certainly seems possible.