Travis Kelce Shoots Bubble Gun at Chris Lake Concert as Wedding Approaches

Travis Kelce stole the show at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert Friday night ... stepping out with some pals as Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home bustles with foot traffic.

Check it out -- he's locked in as he shoots off a bubble gun at excited onlookers. It's unclear if this could serve as a Bachelor trip outing -- he's dressed pretty casually in a blue paid long-sleeved over a white shirt paired with a red baseball cap and shades.

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Another video shows the Kansas City Chiefs star jamming out to Chris' songs from an elevated VIP section ... and he even made his way to the stage to help Chris play a Taylor remix! You can see how enthusiastic he is ... yelling into the mic while jumping up and down to the beat.

We've been covering Travis' trail all week -- he's been enjoying a stay in SoCal, kicking off his visit with a live taping of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Monday. Then, we spotted him heading into the members-only Birds Street Club with Jason and longtime pal Ross Travis. The trio also met up with comedian Druski.

Meanwhile, TMZ has told you all about the action at Tay's Rhode Island mansion this week ... we even spotted her high school bestie Abigail Anderson and other women at the oceanfront property over the last few days.

The place is surrounded by security, and our sources tell us there will be a bachelorette-style shindig at the pad over the weekend.

As we've told you, the 14-time Grammy winner and Travis will be getting hitched in the coming weeks ... with a massive celebration slated to be held at New York City's Madison Square Garden July 4th weekend.