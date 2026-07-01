Best Red, White & Blue Bikinis for the 4th of July

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Stars, stripes … and a brand new bikini.

Nothing quite says Fourth of July like refreshing your swimsuit collection with a patriotic two piece. Whether you're spending the holiday lounging by the pool, heading to the beach, or hopping on a boat with friends, a festive swimsuit is an essential part of the dress code.

From classic stars and stripes to chic red, white, and blue designs, these bikinis are guaranteed to bring the heat all weekend long.

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Oh say can you see … how good you're gonna look in this high-cut bikini? This bathing suit is all about the bold and the blue.

With an adjustable back and high waisted bottoms, it's super flattering too, so you'll feel your best wherever you go.

Feeling patriotic? You can't go wrong with a Red, White & Blue Striped Halter Bikini.

This barely-there two piece features a triangle top with removable padding that ties at the neck and back.

It's accented with small gold medallions … adding fun detailing to a simple suit.

If you're looking for Americana vibes this July Fourth, you'll love this Blue Gingham Bikini. This super cute halter swimsuit stands out with dual shoulder straps and red scalloped trim around the edges.

Perfect for beach outings or tanning by the pool, this bikini is also fun to pair with denim shorts for a truly patriotic vibe.

This Red & White Gingham Bikini is basically a summer picnic at the park wrapped up in bikini form.

With an adorable checkered print and white bow detailing, this two piece will be a standout in your bathing suit collection.

Pair it with an oversized white button down for a classic look or a pair of high waisted shorts to show off your retro style.

Looking for something a little more subtle to wear on July 4th?

This Colorblock Blue Knit Bikini is a great choice for the holiday weekend if you're not trying to be overly patriotic.

With chic crochet detailing, this halter string bikini is sure to become one of your summer staples.

If you're not a fan of a standard string bikini, you'll love this Strapless Textured Bandeau Bikini.

Featuring a red, white and blue striped print, this bathing suit is a perfect fit for any patriotic activities.

With a padded top and a bottom with moderate coverage, it's a good choice if you're looking for a swimsuit that's less revealing.

Polka dots are so in right now … and this Layered Polka Dot Bikini adds a patriotic twist to one of summer's hottest trends.

With an all-over blue and white print and a double layered top that adds a pop of red, this bikini is so fitting for the Fourth of July … and will also be a great suit to have all summer long.

You'll be the star of every July 4th pool party in this Layered Striped Bralette Bikini.

Designed with a red, white and blue striped print, this two piece set features a double layered top that adds a little extra blue flair to your bikini.

And the matching bottoms provide cheeky coverage with a string tie and high-leg cut.

If you want some extra coverage, this Blue Striped Tankini is a fun choice for July 4th. With a flattering fit and a timeless print that won’t ever go out of style, this swimsuit delivers nautical vibes with just the right amount of coverage. It's the kind of bathing suit you'll reach for again and again.

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