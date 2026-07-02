A-Rod Plants Lip Smacker on Beatiful Brunette at Michael Rubin's White Party

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Alex Rodriguez has been retired from Major League Baseball for a while, but he's still hitting homeruns — at least in the kissing department!

The former New York Yankees superstar connected with a hottie at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons on Tuesday night — and we do mean connected.

Check out these sizzling photos ... A-Rod plants a huge lip smacker on the beautiful brunette while both are decked out in all white in the spirit of the soiree. Other pics show A-Rod chatting with the sexy woman, who is definitely digging the hunk.

As for who she is and how serious this is, we have no idea just yet, but we'll look into it and get back to you with details.

You may recall ... A-Rod split from his last girlfriend, fitness expert Jaclyn Cordeiro, in May 2026 after 3 years of dating. A-Rod was also famously engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019, but they broke off the engagement two years later. In 2002, A-Rod was married to Cynthia Scurtis, but they got divorced in 2008.

By the way, Rubin's annual bash comes ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding extravaganza with soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The lovebirds are kicking off several days of events on July 2.