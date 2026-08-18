Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

7 Arrested in Big Brawls at Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair Fists Fly On Final Night, 7 Arrested

By TMZ Staff
Published
081826 wisconsin state fair fight primary 1

Chaos on the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair ... seven people were arrested after multiple melees broke out ... and the fights are on video!!!

Footage circulating on social media shows people being kicked, punched, and thrown to the ground Sunday night at the fairgrounds.

According to a statement from organizers, the violence started when people tried to "gain unauthorized access" to the event.

Things got so out of hand that the Wisconsin State Fair Park Police, the Milwaukee Police Department and the West Allis Police Department all responded to break up the fights.

081826 wisconsin state fair fight sub 1

One fairgoer told TMJ 4 Milwaukee there were a bunch of brawls going on at once. Others told the outlet kids were crying during the commotion.

According to event organizers, no one reported serious injuries ... and initial rumors of shots fired turned out to be bogus.

The first 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair went off without a hitch ... but it all went to crap in the final hours.

Related articles