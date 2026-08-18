7 Arrested in Big Brawls at Wisconsin State Fair

Chaos on the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair ... seven people were arrested after multiple melees broke out ... and the fights are on video!!!

Footage circulating on social media shows people being kicked, punched, and thrown to the ground Sunday night at the fairgrounds.

Families shouldn’t have to worry about their kids’ safety at a state fair, but that’s exactly what happened on the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair.



Groups of people were attacking anyone in sight as chaos spread across the fairgrounds, and it took police responding to… pic.twitter.com/kN1doTFVgY @TonyLaneNV

According to a statement from organizers, the violence started when people tried to "gain unauthorized access" to the event.

Things got so out of hand that the Wisconsin State Fair Park Police, the Milwaukee Police Department and the West Allis Police Department all responded to break up the fights.

One fairgoer told TMJ 4 Milwaukee there were a bunch of brawls going on at once. Others told the outlet kids were crying during the commotion.

According to event organizers, no one reported serious injuries ... and initial rumors of shots fired turned out to be bogus.