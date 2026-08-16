Ray J Defeats Orlando Brown in Three-Round Celebrity Boxing Showdown

Ray J got the last laugh Saturday night, defeating Orlando Brown by unanimous decision in a three-round celebrity boxing matchup at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

The fight, which aired on the Zeus Network, was part of the undercard for the Claressa Shields-Kaye Scott showdown ... and while the matchup had been heavily hyped, the action inside the ring was considerably more entertaining than it was competitive.

Ray J comes out on top against Orlando Brown and takes the win in their undercard fight! pic.twitter.com/9YMczkQMMr @nojumper

The victory gave Ray J a little redemption after his previous bout ended with him being knocked out by Supa Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14 in May. Ray was also hospitalized following that loss.

As we previously reported ... Ray and Brown were preparing to make their celebrity boxing debuts on Zeus, with plenty of bad blood already simmering between the two.

Orlando Brown going CRAZY‼️‼️🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/38kzOOwQVf @BOXINGnBBQ

Brown had repeatedly taken shots at Ray, often referring to him as "Brandy's brother." The tension escalated at a press conference in early July, when Brown smacked Ray with a stack of cash. Ray appeared to take the bizarre move in stride, laughing it off rather than turning the moment into a confrontation.

Ray J vs Orlando Brown is ALREADY comedy 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/1LZrw8saeR @Cheeks_Clips

The two finally got their chance to settle things in the ring Saturday ... although neither man appeared particularly interested in turning the bout into a brutal slugfest.

The fight quickly became a source of amusement online, with fans posting clips and reactions as the three rounds unfolded. In the end, Ray J's name was read as the winner on all three judges' scorecards.

Play video content Video: Ray J Vows to Keep Boxing After Knockout and Hospitalization The TMZ Podcast

Ray had previously made it clear he wasn't intimidated by the idea of getting back in the ring following his knockout loss. When asked about fighting again, he showed little hesitation about stepping back between the ropes.

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The Zeus portion of the card also featured a matchup between Baddies stars Tehneski and Big Lex, with Big Lex taking a unanimous-decision victory. Based on the night's action, the women arguably delivered the more competitive fight.