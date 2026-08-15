Emilie Kiser Apologizes For Taking Son Teddy Out of Life Jacket on Boat

I'm So Sorry For Taking Son Out of Life Vest

Emilie Kiser is still being raked over the coals for removing her 1-year-old son's life vest momentarily on a boating trip in June ... and she's throwing herself at the mercy of the court of public opinion.

The social media star hopped on TikTok to post a video in which she once again acknowledged she and her husband Brady screwed up by taking off Teddy's life vest -- albeit briefly -- while floating out in open water in July.

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Emilie says she's sorry to everyone she let down with her actions ... explaining he was getting fussy with the garment on -- but that's no excuse for taking off his life vest.

She captioned her post, “Thanks for listening 🤍 Hope you all have a safe and good weekend.”

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As we reported ... Emilie and Brady took Teddy on a trip with influencer Madi Curtis and her family to Mallorca last month. Madi posted a video of their adventure, which included a shot of Teddy sans life vest -- sparking the controversy.

Of course, the negative attention was intensified because the couple's 3-year-old son Trigg drowned in their backyard pool last year. Emilie's since spoken regularly about water safety ... so the image of Teddy without a life vest sent the internet into a frenzy.