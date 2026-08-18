Insane Brawl At Cubs Game, 3 People Arrested, Cocaine Allegedly Found

Wrigley Field’s bleachers looked more like an MMA cage Monday night during the Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic, with fans beating the hell out of each other, leaving one guy bloodied and three people arrested!

Viral video captured the chaos in the stadium stands as haymakers were flying and bodies flailing all around, blood streaming from at least one fan's face ... before Chicago PD and security pushed through the crowd to break the brawl up.

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The cops didn't just stop the fight and hightail it out of there ... TMZ Sports has learned three people were arrested.

A 41-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor battery and felony possession of cocaine (more than 15 grams).

Two others, a 33-year-old and a 29-year-old, were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

You don't have to be a baseball historian to know the rivalry between the Chi-town fanbases is intense, but this crossed the line even by that standard.