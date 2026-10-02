Steelers Co-Owner Robert Citrone’s Gag Order Bid Against Baby Mama Denied

Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone’s attempt to stop his alleged baby mama from publicly discussing their contentious child support case has been denied by a Pennsylvania judge ... TMZ has learned.

According to a court order, obtained by TMZ, Citrone’s motion for an emergency order was denied at the end of last week ... but the judge reminded the parties the case itself is sealed and neither party can disclose filings to third parties who are not engaged in the ongoing litigation.

The order specifically states there is no gag order preventing either Citrone or his baby mom Amy Blunt from speaking about the case -- unless the two sides agree otherwise.

As we previously reported, Citrone had asked the court to block Blunt from discussing their legal battle with journalists, newspapers, or on social media.

His attorneys claimed Blunt had posted online about the case, including allegations about Citrone’s wealth and their 3-year-old son, Luca, who she says has significant medical needs.

Blunt had also indicated she planned to launch a TikTok account detailing what she described as Citrone’s alleged infidelity and refusal to adequately support their son.

Citrone’s legal team argued Blunt’s online posts violated the court’s previous order ... however, Blunt pushed back, claiming a gag order would violate her First Amendment rights.

The dispute stems from a child support case in which Blunt is seeking access to Citrone’s financial records, including tax returns and income statements. She claims Citrone earned roughly $113 million in taxable income in 2024 and wants the information to help determine an appropriate level of support for their son.

A judge previously granted Blunt’s request to depose Citrone, his wife and his children about their lifestyle and standard of living. Citrone has been married to his wife, Cindy, for approximately 30 years.