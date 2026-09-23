Pittsburgh Steelers Co-Owner Robert Citrone In Child Support War Over Disabled Son

Billionaire Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone is in the middle of a nasty court battle with his alleged baby mama ... and they're duking it out over money.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Amy Blunt, the alleged mother of Robert's 3-year-old disabled son, is working to get her hands on Robert's financial docs, including tax returns and income statements.

Amy claims Robert said because his income was so extraordinarily high, and "because he could afford whatever support amount the court could possibly award" production of his financial docs was not necessary.

In docs, Amy said Citrone is a billionaire who earned $113 million in 2024 taxable income and claims he "pays more in utilities and homeowner insurance than he pays for his profoundly disabled son."

The docs say the baby was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome and other health issues and needs a wheelchair.

Amy said she wants to depose Robert and his immediate family members to question him about his income and spending ... to help determine how much he should pay in child support.

During a hearing on Monday, a judge granted Amy's request to take depositions of Robert, his wife, and his children to determine their standard of living.