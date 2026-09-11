NBA Star Tyler Herro Disputes Ex's Claim That He Needs 'Safeguards' on Child Custody

NBA star Tyler Herro is firing back at his ex-girlfriend Katya Henry's request for "safeguards" for his child custody time ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard denied Katya's assertion that there needs to be special provisions when he sees their two minor children to ensure their safety and well-being.

In her custody petition, Katya said she was making the request due to Tyler's "historical conduct," but did not elaborate. Tyler is denying her characterization of his conduct ... essentially saying his ex was full of it.

Tyler said that from the children's birth to March 2025 … he and Katya lived with the kids in his Miami mansion. Since Katya moved out, Tyler said he has enjoyed overnight stays with the children.

The NBA star proposed that either they share equal time with the kids or he be awarded the majority of custody. Tyler said he has supported the kids since their birth and is currently providing support for them. He says he's not behind on any support and insists any child support awarded to her should only be on a going-forward basis.

As TMZ first reported, Katya and Tyler split in early 2025. The model moved into her own pad around the same time.

The split didn't seem too bad for a while ... with Tyler still liking Katya's social media photos until shortly before the legal papers were filed.