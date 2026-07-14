Michael Beasley Downplays Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Incident, They're Brothers!

Michael Beasley says everyone needs to chill out over Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro heated altercation in Las Vegas ... 'cause the former NBA hooper says teammates scrappin' ain't anything new!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former number 2 overall pick at LAX on Monday, and we asked him about the biggest story in the NBA.

"Brothers wrastle all the time. Sometimes it goes too far," MB told us.

But, doesn't (allegedly) throwing punches go too far, we asked.

"Brothers play too rough sometimes. That's all," Beasley responded.

Details for @SportsCenter on the Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro altercation at a Las Vegas hotel gym: pic.twitter.com/iR4PxYMk1v @ShamsCharania

The explosive incident went down on Friday on a basketball court inside the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas ... where Adebayo allegedly confronted Herro for disparaging comments the former Heat star made about Bam around the time of the blockbuster trade, which sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach.

Bam and Tyler were quickly separated, and the situation didn't escalate any further.

Play video content Video: Tyler Herro Keeps Smiling With GF After Bam Adebayo Run-In @redmannjohn

Herro was asked about the incident hours after it happened, saying his only comment was "no comment."

It's not the first time teammates -- or in Tyler and Bam's case, ex-teammates -- have gotten into a high-profile fight.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022 Video: New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

Back in 2022, Draymond Green cold-cocked Jordan Poole during Warriors practice ... an incident that arguably derailed Golden State's season.