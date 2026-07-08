Play video content Video: LeBron James Celebrates 'Decision' Anniversary On Golf Course Instagram / @kingjames

The NBA world is patiently waiting for LeBron James' next move ... but he doesn't seem to have a care in the world -- the King is having a great time on the golf course on the 16th anniversary of his infamous "Decision."

The four-time champion and current free agent posted video of his outing on Wednesday ... showing him vibing out to Tupac's "Check Out Time" in between holes.

Meanwhile, the Association is trying to figure out where the all-time leading scorer will play next season after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

It sounds like James is down to three possible destinations -- the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat, and his original NBA home, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There's been no indication of an announcement coming anytime soon ... but it would be quite a full-circle moment if he chose July 8, as it's the same day he left The Land for South Beach 16 years ago.