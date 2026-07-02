Play video content Video: Weston McKennie Hosts Ella Langley Jam Session To Celebrate USMNT World Cup Win Instagram/@west.mckennie

The United States Men's National Team capped off a big win over Bosnia and Herzegovina with a jam session on their bus ... and Weston McKennie made use of his time on the 1s and 2s by blaring Ella Langley!!

The Red, White and Blue secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 result in Santa Clara on Wednesday ... and the vibes were certainly high off the pitch.

Hours after the final whistle, McKennie shared a video on his Instagram ... showing him singing along to the country star's "Choosin' Texas" track -- and his teammates were into it, with Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic forcing out a few notes as well.

It was a great night for America, but it wasn't perfect -- unfortunately for them, Folarin Balogun, who has three goals in the tournament so far, was handed a red card ... meaning he will be suspended for Monday's date with Belgium.

LFG!!!!!! THE 🤫 HAS 🛬 at the World Cup! Helluva goal there Young 🤴🏾! 🫡. GO 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8wb2t2F6oq @KingJames

Despite all that, Balogun got a shoutout from LeBron James for hitting his signature silencer celebration after scoring in the first half.

"LFG!!!!!! THE 🤫 HAS 🛬 at the World Cup!" James said. "Helluva goal there Young 🤴🏾! 🫡."

As for the country obsession, it's apparently a thing for the whole organization ... as manager Mauricio Pochettino recently revealed he loves to listen to the genre before games.