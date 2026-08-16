Gene Simmons Helps Los Angeles Angels Roast Jayden Daniels Over No. 5

Gene Simmons threw four ceremonial first pitches Saturday night at Angel Stadium ... and the Angels used his shot at a fifth to troll Jayden Daniels over the Commanders QB's fight to protect his old No. 5 jersey at LSU.

The team piled on after the performance ... posting a photo of Simmons on X and joking, "He asked to throw a 5th pitch but we had to say no out of respect for Jayden Daniels."

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The punch line was aimed squarely at Daniels' ongoing dispute with LSU ... after the school gave his former No. 5 to sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett.

Of course, this all stems from Daniels' representatives recently sending LSU a cease-and-desist letter barring the school from using his name, image and likeness ... and his family reportedly feels handing No. 5 to another player disrespects the legacy he built while winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

His gripe has made him an easy target across the sports world ... and the Angels are just the latest team to take their shot.

Paul Stanley also joined Gene on the field as the Angels celebrated the 50th anniversary of KISS' massive 1976 concert at Anaheim Stadium.