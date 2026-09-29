AEW Star PAC's Death Not Suspicious, No Signs of Foul Play

AEW star PAC's sudden death is not considered suspicious ... and police tell TMZ there are no signs of foul play.

The Des Plaines Police Department tells TMZ ... the person found dead Sunday in Illinois has been identified consistently with the pro wrestler -- real name Benjamin Satterley -- and investigators do not believe anything criminal happened.

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Police say the cause and manner of death are still pending further examination by the medical examiner.

The Cook County Medical Examiner previously told us an autopsy had been performed, but additional testing could take several weeks.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

As TMZ previously reported, PAC was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines around 4 PM Sunday.

Dispatch audio reportedly referred to a "slumper" in a car, and witnesses said customers spotted him inside and called 911.

He was pronounced dead shortly after at age 40.

The death came less than a day after PAC wrestled at AEW's All Out event in Chicago, where he challenged Andrade for the AEW National Championship and later appeared again during the main event.

PAC -- a native of Newcastle, England -- began wrestling in 2004, joined AEW in 2019 and became the company's inaugural All-Atlantic Champion as well as a two-time World Trios Champion.