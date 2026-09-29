Former NBA Champion J.R. Smith Arrested for Assault in Texas

Former NBA star and two-time champion J.R. Smith was arrested Tuesday in Texas on a family violence charge.

According to Hunt County jail records, Smith was booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence.

Smith remains in the Hunt County Detention Center, and jail records show no bond has been set.

He looks stone-faced in his mug shot, staring straight into the camera in a dark jail smock.

Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA and won championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 before retiring.

He later went back to college, enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University, where he joined the golf team and graduated in May 2026 with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies.

Smith has been jailed before ... including serving 24 days behind bars after pleading guilty to reckless driving in connection with a 2007 crash that killed one of his passengers.