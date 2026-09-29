Mariska Hargitay Slams Cornell Frat Bros Who Allegedly Gang Raped Woman

Mariska Hargitay may play a cop on TV ... but she's not standing by the "innocent until proven guilty" principle here -- jumping on social media to bash the alleged Cornell gang rapists.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star reposted a blue square with white text written on it which reads, "Yes I think we actually *should* ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang rape a woman, thanks for asking."

She posted other photos about the alleged incident as well ... including one begging men to call the cops if someone is being gang raped -- and another claiming 57 people were in the fraternity group chat where "Free p****y" was allegedly advertised and "NOT one of them stopped it."

In addition to playing a detective who regularly puts away rapists on TV, Mariska has also become a real-life advocate for survivors of sexual assault and rape. In 2004, she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation -- a charity that supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Mariska wasn't the only TV star to address the shocking allegations ... "Heated Rivalry" leading man Hudson Williams said of the accused, "arrest them. f*** them and f*** cornell too."

As we've reported ... a Jane Doe says she was attending Cornell in 2024 when she went to the Chi Phi fraternity house after a night of drinking at a local bar. She claims she was plied with ketamine while at the house and gang-raped. Her lawsuit names 7 men.