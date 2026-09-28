Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: Bar Named In Lawsuit Denies Serving Female Student Alcohol

The bar accused of serving alcohol to the Cornell student who says she was later drugged and gang-raped by seven Cornell fraternity brothers is firing back ... saying it never served her a drop because she was under 21.

Moonies tells TMZ in a statement ... it hosted a private Tri Delta event on Oct. 19, 2024, with about 185 guests -- including 35 who were under 21.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe had already been drinking at her sorority house before heading to Moonies, then another bar ... and eventually the Chi Phi house, where she claims fraternity members drugged her with ketamine and sexually assaulted her.

Moonies says underage guests at its event had their hands marked, while those 21 and over got wristbands ... and bartenders were instructed to only serve people wearing the bands.

In her suit, she said Moonies served her alcohol despite her marked hands and clear intoxication ... but the bar says allegations that she was served alcohol there are "completely inaccurate."

Moonies also points to her account that she went to another bar afterward ... questioning how she was able to get inside elsewhere while visibly marked as underage.

The bar goes even further ... suggesting it's possible someone encouraged her to frame the complaint in a way that emphasized her intoxication before arriving at Chi Phi. Moonies provided no evidence in its statement supporting that theory.

It also says Doe later worked for an affiliated organization and discussed the October incident ... but, according to Moonies, she never said she was intoxicated or served alcohol by one of its bartenders.

As TMZ previously reported, the woman's lawsuit accuses seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers of drugging and gang-raping her ... while also naming Moonies, Chi Phi, Tri Delta and their national organizations as defendants.