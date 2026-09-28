Alleged Cornell Gang Rape Victim Fires Back After Frat Bro's Lawyer Issues Denial

The woman who says she was gang raped by a group of fraternity brothers at Cornell University is slamming one of the accused after his lawyer claimed his client "confirmed she was all right" ... she says he could've helped her, but he did nothing instead.

The Jane Doe's attorney -- Thomas P. Giuffra -- tells TMZ ... Scott Kretzschmar doesn't deny receiving the Snapchat group chat which allegedly advertised "Free p***y," and that should've been enough for him to protect her.

Giuffra says, "Instead of helping her, he joined in the abuse of an incapacitated young woman. No claims were ever made that he raped her. However, he did participate in sexual abuse of Ms. Doe."

Kretzchmar insists he wasn't a participant in, nor a witness to, the alleged assault ... and also denies snorting ketamine off the alleged victim's body.

Giuffra says labeling this case a "money grab" is offensive to him ... adding that Kretzchmar's attorney, Jeremy Saland, should be "ashamed" of himself for dismissing the alleged incident in a "crass manner."

He says only one member of the frat showed any moral courage ... and that was the person who leaked the group chat to his client -- which he says is proving to be a critical piece of evidence.

As we've reported ... a lawsuit claims seven Chi Phi members at Cornell in 2024 drugged the woman with ketamine and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.